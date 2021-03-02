League Two
BarrowBarrow19:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
Venue: Progression Solicitors Stadium, England

Barrow v Harrogate Town

Line-ups

Barrow

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Dixon
  • 29Eardley
  • 14Jones
  • 31Thomas
  • 3Brough
  • 27Barry
  • 42Banks
  • 4Taylor
  • 24Ntlhe
  • 33James
  • 9Quigley

Substitutes

  • 12Lillis
  • 20Ndjoli
  • 25Goodridge
  • 28Taylor
  • 32Donohue
  • 36Devitt

Harrogate

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Belshaw
  • 6Burrell
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 5Smith
  • 3Jones
  • 30Power
  • 7Thomson
  • 17Kerry
  • 28McPake
  • 24March
  • 9Beck

Substitutes

  • 4Falkingham
  • 10Martin
  • 12Lawlor
  • 18Muldoon
  • 22Francis
  • 25Minter
Referee:
Robert Lewis

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge32167948291955
2Forest Green30159643291454
3Cheltenham30158740261453
4Tranmere3015694337651
5Morecambe31147104142-149
6Newport3013983831748
7Bolton31138103940-147
8Exeter291210751371446
9Salford301210839251446
10Carlisle27134103830843
11Bradford29127103432243
12Harrogate31126133537-242
13Crawley29118104037341
14Leyton Orient30116133634239
15Oldham30115144954-538
16Mansfield3081393840-237
17Walsall3081393640-437
18Stevenage32714112431-735
19Scunthorpe29112163139-835
20Port Vale3197154145-434
21Colchester30712113142-1133
22Southend3177172146-2528
23Barrow2968153340-726
24Grimsby2966172248-2624
