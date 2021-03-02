League Two
SalfordSalford City19:00Port ValePort Vale
Venue: Peninsula Stadium, England

Salford City v Port Vale

Line-ups

Salford

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Hladky
  • 12Bernard
  • 6Clarke
  • 16Turnbull
  • 10Hunter
  • 4Lowe
  • 25Coutts
  • 3Touray
  • 17Towell
  • 37Thomas-Asante
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 5Eastham
  • 11Carvalho Andrade
  • 18Threlkeld
  • 19Wilson
  • 20Dieseruvwe
  • 24Gotts
  • 31Evans

Port Vale

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Brown
  • 2Gibbons
  • 6Smith
  • 5Legge
  • 3Crookes
  • 11Montaño
  • 10Conlon
  • 18Whitehead
  • 4Joyce
  • 12Robinson
  • 21Rodney

Substitutes

  • 13Cullen
  • 14Guthrie
  • 16Brisley
  • 17Taylor
  • 20Burgess
  • 27Hurst
  • 32Scott
Referee:
Tom Nield

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge32167948291955
2Forest Green30159643291454
3Cheltenham30158740261453
4Tranmere3015694337651
5Morecambe31147104142-149
6Newport3013983831748
7Bolton31138103940-147
8Exeter291210751371446
9Salford301210839251446
10Carlisle27134103830843
11Bradford29127103432243
12Harrogate31126133537-242
13Crawley29118104037341
14Leyton Orient30116133634239
15Oldham30115144954-538
16Mansfield3081393840-237
17Walsall3081393640-437
18Stevenage32714112431-735
19Scunthorpe29112163139-835
20Port Vale3197154145-434
21Colchester30712113142-1133
22Southend3177172146-2528
23Barrow2968153340-726
24Grimsby2966172248-2624
