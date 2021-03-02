Salford City v Port Vale

SalfordSalford City19:00Port ValePort Vale
Line-ups
Salford
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Hladky
- 12Bernard
- 6Clarke
- 16Turnbull
- 10Hunter
- 4Lowe
- 25Coutts
- 3Touray
- 17Towell
- 37Thomas-Asante
- 40Henderson
Substitutes
- 5Eastham
- 11Carvalho Andrade
- 18Threlkeld
- 19Wilson
- 20Dieseruvwe
- 24Gotts
- 31Evans
Port Vale
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Brown
- 2Gibbons
- 6Smith
- 5Legge
- 3Crookes
- 11Montaño
- 10Conlon
- 18Whitehead
- 4Joyce
- 12Robinson
- 21Rodney
Substitutes
- 13Cullen
- 14Guthrie
- 16Brisley
- 17Taylor
- 20Burgess
- 27Hurst
- 32Scott
- Referee:
- Tom Nield
Match report to follow.