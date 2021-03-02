League Two
StevenageStevenage19:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Venue: Lamex Stadium, England

Stevenage v Forest Green Rovers

League Two

Line-ups

Stevenage

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Cumming
  • 2Wildin
  • 15Vancooten
  • 5Cuthbert
  • 28Martin
  • 3Coker
  • 40Lines
  • 26Pett
  • 8Osborne
  • 11Newton
  • 17List

Substitutes

  • 4Vincelot
  • 6Prosser
  • 12Hutton
  • 13Johnson
  • 19Read
  • 27Aitchison
  • 39Hector-Ingram

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 24Thomas
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 3Bernard
  • 6Cargill
  • 2Wilson
  • 20Whitehouse
  • 21Wagstaff
  • 25Richardson
  • 17Bailey
  • 14Matt
  • 10Collins

Substitutes

  • 1McGee
  • 7Hutchinson
  • 8Adams
  • 18Young
  • 23Davison
  • 27Bunker
  • 47Hallett
Referee:
Kevin Johnson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge32167948291955
2Forest Green30159643291454
3Cheltenham30158740261453
4Tranmere3015694337651
5Morecambe31147104142-149
6Newport3013983831748
7Bolton31138103940-147
8Exeter291210751371446
9Salford301210839251446
10Carlisle27134103830843
11Bradford29127103432243
12Harrogate31126133537-242
13Crawley29118104037341
14Leyton Orient30116133634239
15Oldham30115144954-538
16Mansfield3081393840-237
17Walsall3081393640-437
18Stevenage32714112431-735
19Scunthorpe29112163139-835
20Port Vale3197154145-434
21Colchester30712113142-1133
22Southend3177172146-2528
23Barrow2968153340-726
24Grimsby2966172248-2624


