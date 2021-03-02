League Two
GrimsbyGrimsby Town19:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Venue: Blundell Park, England

Grimsby Town v Leyton Orient

Line-ups

Grimsby

Formation 4-5-1

  • 44Eastwood
  • 22Hewitt
  • 6Waterfall
  • 26Menayese
  • 3Bunney
  • 18Morais
  • 4Rose
  • 38El Mizouni
  • 20Matete
  • 45Adams
  • 40Payne

Substitutes

  • 1McKeown
  • 2Hendrie
  • 8Coke
  • 9Hanson
  • 21John-Lewis
  • 36Habergham
  • 42Lamy

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 18Akinola
  • 29Thompson
  • 23Turley
  • 3Widdowson
  • 8Clay
  • 4Cissé
  • 28Freeman
  • 15Kemp
  • 39Johnson
  • 16Brophy

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 2Ling
  • 5Happe
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 11Dayton
  • 26Kyprianou
  • 35Abrahams
Referee:
Steve Martin

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge32167948291955
2Forest Green30159643291454
3Cheltenham30158740261453
4Tranmere3015694337651
5Morecambe31147104142-149
6Newport3013983831748
7Bolton31138103940-147
8Exeter291210751371446
9Salford301210839251446
10Carlisle27134103830843
11Bradford29127103432243
12Harrogate31126133537-242
13Crawley29118104037341
14Leyton Orient30116133634239
15Oldham30115144954-538
16Mansfield3081393840-237
17Walsall3081393640-437
18Stevenage32714112431-735
19Scunthorpe29112163139-835
20Port Vale3197154145-434
21Colchester30712113142-1133
22Southend3177172146-2528
23Barrow2968153340-726
24Grimsby2966172248-2624
View full League Two table

