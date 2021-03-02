Exeter City v Walsall

ExeterExeter City19:00WalsallWalsall
Line-ups
Exeter
Formation 4-4-2
- 24Andrésson
- 30Key
- 6McArdle
- 34Hartridge
- 20Page
- 16Willmott
- 8Taylor
- 10Collins
- 14Randall
- 9Seymour
- 17Jay
Substitutes
- 2Caprice
- 3Sparkes
- 4Atangana
- 18Fisher
- 22Lee
- 29Kite
- 31Dyer
Walsall
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Roberts
- 24White
- 4Sadler
- 14Cockerill-Mollett
- 2Norman
- 12Bates
- 7Sinclair
- 3Melbourne
- 27Wright
- 9Lavery
- 29Reid
Substitutes
- 6Scarr
- 10Gordon
- 13Rose
- 15McDonald
- 20Perry
- 23Osadebe
- 28Vincent
- Referee:
- John Busby
Match report to follow.