League Two
ExeterExeter City19:00WalsallWalsall
Venue: St James Park, England

Exeter City v Walsall

Line-ups

Exeter

Formation 4-4-2

  • 24Andrésson
  • 30Key
  • 6McArdle
  • 34Hartridge
  • 20Page
  • 16Willmott
  • 8Taylor
  • 10Collins
  • 14Randall
  • 9Seymour
  • 17Jay

Substitutes

  • 2Caprice
  • 3Sparkes
  • 4Atangana
  • 18Fisher
  • 22Lee
  • 29Kite
  • 31Dyer

Walsall

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Roberts
  • 24White
  • 4Sadler
  • 14Cockerill-Mollett
  • 2Norman
  • 12Bates
  • 7Sinclair
  • 3Melbourne
  • 27Wright
  • 9Lavery
  • 29Reid

Substitutes

  • 6Scarr
  • 10Gordon
  • 13Rose
  • 15McDonald
  • 20Perry
  • 23Osadebe
  • 28Vincent
Referee:
John Busby

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge32167948291955
2Forest Green30159643291454
3Cheltenham30158740261453
4Tranmere3015694337651
5Morecambe31147104142-149
6Newport3013983831748
7Bolton31138103940-147
8Exeter291210751371446
9Salford301210839251446
10Carlisle27134103830843
11Bradford29127103432243
12Harrogate31126133537-242
13Crawley29118104037341
14Leyton Orient30116133634239
15Oldham30115144954-538
16Mansfield3081393840-237
17Walsall3081393640-437
18Stevenage32714112431-735
19Scunthorpe29112163139-835
20Port Vale3197154145-434
21Colchester30712113142-1133
22Southend3177172146-2528
23Barrow2968153340-726
24Grimsby2966172248-2624
