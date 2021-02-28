Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manager Pep Guardiola has won 200 of his 273 games with Manchester City

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City have no new injury concerns for the visit of Wolves, with squad rotation expected.

Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Joao Cancelo and Aymeric Laporte could all return after being rested for the win over West Ham.

Wolves will select from the same squad that drew at Newcastle United.

Willy Boly is back in training but is still unavailable, along with Daniel Podence, Raul Jimenez and Fernando Marcal.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City can secure a third Premier League double over Wolves following their 3-1 win at Molineux in September.

Wolves' 2-0 victory at the Etihad last season means they can win back-to-back top-flight away games against City for the first time since 1960.

Manchester City

Manchester City's win over West Ham United extended their record winning run to 20 games.

They are one of just three teams in the top five European leagues to record a run of 20 or more consecutive victories, after Bayern Munich (23 in 2020) and Real Madrid (22 in 2014).

City have claimed 14 consecutive Premier League wins - no other side has won more than four in a row this season.

They can equal Arsenal's Premier League record of 19 consecutive games without trailing at any point, set between December 1998 and May 1999.

City are just one short of the club record unbeaten run of 28 games in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola has now won 200 of his 273 games as City manager. He has reached the landmark in fewer matches than any other manager of an English top-flight side.

Defender John Stones has scored four goals this season, all since January. Prior to that, he had gone three years without scoring for the club.

Wolves