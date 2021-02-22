Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish football bosses are braced for bad news from Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday despite Boris Johnson giving a tentative green light for the fans to pack Hampden at this summer's European Championship. They fear Sturgeon will announce a more cautious lockdown exit plan. (Daily Record) external-link

A leading sports performance consultant has likened Rangers boss Steven Gerrard to Sir Alex Ferguson in his appetite for work. (Daily Record) external-link

Charlie Nicholas says Celtic must announce Neil Lennon will not remain manager next season to stave off a potential revolt from their fans before Rangers win the title. (Daily Express, print edition)

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin says all of Scottish football is hoping Hibernian and Hamilton Academical stars escape Covid-19 after the Scottish FA's linesman blunder. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Declan Gallagher has turned down a move to the MLS as his Motherwell contract enters its final few months. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic have condemned the "despicable" online abuse of defender Shane Duffy after trolls mocked his father's death. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Livingston goalkeeper Max Stryjek aims to emulate compatriot Artur Boruc by winning silverware in Scotland as his team prepare to face St Johnstone in the League Cup Final. (Scottish Sun) external-link