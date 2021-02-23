Last updated on .From the section Wales

Jonathan Ford was European sports sponsorship manager for Coca Cola prior to his role with the FAW

There are doubts over the future of Football Association of Wales (FAW) chief executive Jonathan Ford.

Ford was the subject of a vote of no confidence passed by the FAW council on Monday, 22 February.

BBC Sport Wales has been told Ford has been placed on gardening leave with meetings taking place which could lead to his departure.

Staff at the FAW are due to be addressed on Tuesday and a statement is expected soon.

Ford was appointed as FAW chief executive in 2009.

More to follow.