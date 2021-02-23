Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Dundee's Scottish Championship match at home to Ayr United has been called off for a fourth time.

The waterlogged Dens Park pitch failed a Tuesday 12:15 GMT inspection.

The fixture was due to take place on 16 January before a sodden section of the surface was deemed unsafe.

Freezing temperatures put paid to other attempts to play the game on 26 January and 9 February, with Dundee also having games against Dunfermline and Inverness fall victim to the weather.

Promotion hopefuls Dundee have played just five games in 2021 due to a number of call-offs, with only Inverness playing fewer matches.