Dundee v Ayr United called off due to waterlogged pitch

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

View more on twitter

Dundee's Scottish Championship match at home to Ayr United has been called off for a fourth time.

The waterlogged Dens Park pitch failed a Tuesday 12:15 GMT inspection.

The fixture was due to take place on 16 January before a sodden section of the surface was deemed unsafe.

Freezing temperatures put paid to other attempts to play the game on 26 January and 9 February, with Dundee also having games against Dunfermline and Inverness fall victim to the weather.

Promotion hopefuls Dundee have played just five games in 2021 due to a number of call-offs, with only Inverness playing fewer matches.

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport