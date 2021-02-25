Scottish Championship leaders Hearts go into Friday's game in the Highlands 11 points clear at the summit

Scottish Championship: Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Heart of Midlothian Venue: Tulloch Caledonian Stadium, Inverness Date: Friday, 26 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live coverage on the BBC Scotland channel & BBC Sport website from 19:30 GMT

"You've got to look at the big picture. It's all about winning the league this season."

Last weekend's 1-1 draw at home to Greenock Morton was the fourth game in eight in which runaway Scottish Championship leaders Hearts have dropped points.

Despite still sitting 11 points clear at the summit of the second tier, certain quarters of the Tynecastle fanbase have become disgruntled by recent performances.

As the Edinburgh side prepare for Friday's trip to face Inverness Caledonian Thistle, BBC Scotland discusses their season so far with Sportscene pundit James McFadden.

'Consistency has been tough'

League performances from Robbie Neilson's men have varied this season, with the Edinburgh side scoring three or more goals in seven of their 12 Championship wins so far.

Disappointments have come in defeats by Dunfermline Athletic, Dundee and Raith Rovers, while back-to-back draws with Queen of the South and Morton in the last two games have done little to keep all the Tynecastle faithful onside.

However, McFadden feels that Hearts have been unable to maintain a consistent run of form is down to the fact lesser sides raise their game for encounters with the Championship favourites.

"If Hearts were at their best every week, they would beat every other Championship side," the former Scotland forward says.

"But it's hard to reach those levels every game. They are playing against the best version of the opposition every week, so they've found it tough to get a run of consistency.

"I know the fans expect a certain style and want to blow teams away, but it's sometimes tough at that level when teams are up for it every single game."

With teams like Falkirk and Partick Thistle now playing third-tier football, and Dundee - who currently find themselves outside the Championship play-offs - still trying to get their way back into the top flight, McFadden feels that all focus should be on the end goal rather than how they get there.

"Dundee United were in the Championship for far too long," McFadden adds.

"Would they have taken coming straight back up if it meant not winning every game in a particular fashion? Of course they would've."

'I don't see anyone putting pressure on'

Dunfermline, who currently sit 11 points below Hearts, are the Edinburgh side's nearest challengers.

Stevie Crawford's men have a game to spare and have shown they can get the better of Neilson's side after securing an impressive 2-1 win at East End Park back in November.

But, despite the Edinburgh side's struggles with consistency, McFadden believes Neilson's squad is too well equipped to be troubled this campaign.

"It's a strong league," McFadden says. "There's not a lot between the teams below Hearts, but I don't see anyone putting a strong enough run together to put pressure on them - their squad is too strong.

"You see guys like Steven Naismith coming off the bench, they've got great options. If you go through their squad, they look strong for next season as well if they get promoted, but for now it's all about winning the league first and foremost."