Hodge, 18, signed his first professional contract with Manchester City last August

Derry City's new loan signing Joe Hodge looks set to miss the start of the League of Ireland season after picking up a back injury in training.

The 18-year-old Manchester City midfielder, who has signed a six-month deal at the Brandywell, is expected to be out for at least four weeks.

Derry's opening match of the new Premier Division campaign is away to Longford Town on 20 March.

The Candystripes announced three new signings on Monday.

Midfielder Will Patching has come in on an initial loan deal from Dundalk, with Will Fitzgerald and Marc Walsh agreeing 12-month contracts.