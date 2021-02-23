Last updated on .From the section Irish

McMenamin and Donnelly combined for Glentoran's late winner

A last-gasp goal gave Glentoran a first league win over Linfield at Windsor Park in almost seven years.

A Conor McMenamin cross in the 90th minute sneaked in at the back post after what looked like a deft header from substitute Ruaidhri Donnelly.

The Blues had the better of a drab first half and hit the crossbar through a Joel Cooper cross, but the visitors were more threatening after the break.

The Glens were without a Premiership win at Windsor since April 2014.

It was a third win in a row for Mick McDermott's men, who remain sixth in the table, 12 points behind leaders Linfield but with two games in hand.

Having drawn their last two outings, David Healy's side missed the opportunity to stretch their three-point lead over second-placed Larne.

The Glens had come close to scoring a number of times in what was a much-improved second-half performance before the 90th-minute winner arrived.

McMenamin delivered an in-swinging cross from the right wing with his left foot and Donnelly seemed to get the slightest of touches on the ball to help it past Chris Johns and just inside the back post.

Linfield had more of the ball in a tight, low-key opening 45 minutes that was lacking in excitement or urgency until Blues winger Cooper hit the crossbar with a cross after a good run in-field from the right in the 26th minute.

Linfield striker Shayne Lavery had a good chance to open the scoring in the first half

Jordan Stewart had a shot saved by Dayle Coleing before Shayne Lavery missed a great chance to open the scoring just before the break when he was free in the box but his shot was too close to the keeper.

Cooper produced another impressive save from Coleing with a snapshot after fine footwork on 53 minutes, but the visitors grew into the game after that and started creating chances.

A heavy touch deprived Hrvoje Plumb of a great shooting opportunity, while substitute Ciaran O'Connor came close with an excellent shot from distance that Johns did well to push on to the crossbar.

Luke McCullough had a low drive well blocked by home defender Jimmy Callacher just a minute before the Glens' grabbed their dramatic late winner.