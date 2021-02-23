Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Karen Bardsley has been with City since 2014 and won seven major trophies in that time

Manchester City have loaned goalkeeper Karen Bardsley to American National Women's Soccer League side OL Reign until the end of June.

The 36-year-old will join the Washington-based club for the Challenge Cup and NWSL league campaign.

US-born England international Bardsley has played more than 100 games for City and won seven major honours since joining from Lincoln for 2014.

"We're very supportive of Karen's decision," boss Gareth Taylor said. external-link

"We understand her desire after the past year or so to get more game time under her belt and this move is an ideal one for her."

Bardsley was born in the USA and has 81 England caps.