Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Robert Sanchez has had loan spells at Forest Green Rovers and Rochdale

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has signed a new contract until June 2025.

The 23-year-old Spaniard made his Premier League debut against Tottenham Hotspur in November, having joined the Seagulls from Levante when he was 15.

Sanchez has gone on to make 14 Premier League appearances for Brighton, keeping six clean sheets.

"He has adjusted quickly to the league, and we believe he has all the attributes to develop into a top-class goalkeeper," said boss Graham Potter.