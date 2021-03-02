Livingston v Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Livingston expect to have Efe Ambrose available for Wednesday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Rangers.

Ambrose picked up a knock in Sunday's League Cup final defeat by St Johnstone but is likely to make the squad, with Jackson Longridge also in contention.

Rangers are still without injured James Tavernier, Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe and Leon Balogun is a major doubt.

Teenage right-back Nathan Patterson is in contention for a start after scoring as a substitute in Rangers' last game.

Both teams have long-term absentees - Alan Lithgow and Keaghan Jacobs for the hosts and Nikola Katic for the visitors.

Livingston manager David Martindale: "Anything better than fifth, I would be over the moon and delighted but that is going to be a tough task to get that. I would class top six as having a successful season, a good season. Three points probably secures top six."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "Livi are on the back of a tough weekend so we're aware they are going to be wounded and looking to react. We'll have to compete, we'll have to fight and do the ugly side of the game. Then hopefully our quality will take over."

Did you know? The Tony Macaroni Arena is the only domestic ground Rangers have not won at so far this season and Livingston's last win over Rangers was a home victory in 2018.

