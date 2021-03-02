Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Crystal Palace will again be without Wilfried Zaha but he could return this weekend

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace will again be without talismanic forward Wilfried Zaha, who has missed the past four matches with a thigh injury, but he might be fit for the trip to Tottenham on Sunday.

Jeffrey Schlupp has recovered from a thigh problem and Connor Wickham is also available again.

Edinson Cavani could return after missing Manchester United's past three matches with a muscle injury.

Paul Pogba remains out and Phil Jones might not play this season.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace have not played particularly well in either of their past two games but they picked up four points in total and they are probably only one win away from safety now.

I don't see them getting it against Manchester United, though. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side didn't go all out for the win at Chelsea on Sunday but that was because a draw was a decent result against a team looking to close the gap on them.

This will be different. United started their season by losing at home to Palace but they are much better on the road and I think they will get their own back at Selhurst Park.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace are winless in 12 home league games against Manchester United since 1991 (D3, L9).

Manchester United have won four successive Premier League away games against Crystal Palace,

However, Palace could complete their first league double over United.

The away side has won five of the past six league meetings, including all of the last four.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace's tally of 33 points is their highest after 26 matches of a top-flight season since 1991-92, when they had 36.

Palace are winless in 19 Premier League home fixtures against the established top six since beating Chelsea in October 2017 (D5, L14).

The Eagles have managed just three shots in each of their past two league games, against Brighton and Fulham. In those two games, they faced a combined 40 shots.

Almost half of the goals conceded by Palace this season (21 of 43) have been scored in the first or last 15 minutes of matches.

Palace have failed to score in 17 of the past 22 Premier League fixtures Wilfried Zaha has not played in (W3, D1, L18).

Manchester United