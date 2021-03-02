Crystal Palace v Manchester United

TEAM NEWS
Crystal Palace will again be without talismanic forward Wilfried Zaha, who has missed the past four matches with a thigh injury, but he might be fit for the trip to Tottenham on Sunday.
Jeffrey Schlupp has recovered from a thigh problem and Connor Wickham is also available again.
Edinson Cavani could return after missing Manchester United's past three matches with a muscle injury.
Paul Pogba remains out and Phil Jones might not play this season.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Crystal Palace have not played particularly well in either of their past two games but they picked up four points in total and they are probably only one win away from safety now.
I don't see them getting it against Manchester United, though. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side didn't go all out for the win at Chelsea on Sunday but that was because a draw was a decent result against a team looking to close the gap on them.
This will be different. United started their season by losing at home to Palace but they are much better on the road and I think they will get their own back at Selhurst Park.
Prediction: 0-2
Lawro's full predictions v DJ and producer Majestic
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Crystal Palace are winless in 12 home league games against Manchester United since 1991 (D3, L9).
- Manchester United have won four successive Premier League away games against Crystal Palace,
- However, Palace could complete their first league double over United.
- The away side has won five of the past six league meetings, including all of the last four.
Crystal Palace
- Crystal Palace's tally of 33 points is their highest after 26 matches of a top-flight season since 1991-92, when they had 36.
- Palace are winless in 19 Premier League home fixtures against the established top six since beating Chelsea in October 2017 (D5, L14).
- The Eagles have managed just three shots in each of their past two league games, against Brighton and Fulham. In those two games, they faced a combined 40 shots.
- Almost half of the goals conceded by Palace this season (21 of 43) have been scored in the first or last 15 minutes of matches.
- Palace have failed to score in 17 of the past 22 Premier League fixtures Wilfried Zaha has not played in (W3, D1, L18).
Manchester United
- Manchester United have lost just once in 20 league matches (W12, D7).
- United are unbeaten away from home in the league this season and have not lost any of their last 20 league matches on the road (W13, D7).
- They have scored 31 second-half goals in the Premier League, more than any other team.
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have won nine of their past 11 midweek Premier League fixtures, winning all six away games during this run.
- Donny van de Beek scored just 13 minutes after coming on as a substitute on his United debut in the reverse fixture but has not scored in his subsequent 1,045 minutes of action in all competitions for the club.