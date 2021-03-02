Sheffield United v Aston Villa

TEAM NEWS
Sheffield United have no fresh injuries but remain without several key players.
Chris Basham faces another few weeks out with a hamstring injury, while John Egan, Jayden Bogle, Jack O'Connell, Sander Berge and Jack Robinson are also sidelined.
Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish will miss a third game with a shin problem.
Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has recovered from the groin strain that hampered him during Saturday's win over Leeds.
Forward Wesley is back in training after a knee injury but is not yet ready to return.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Sheffield United's defeat by Liverpool on Sunday means the Blades have now lost four league games in a row.
Their survival hopes are virtually over but I don't expect them to throw in the towel, and they can still cause teams problems.
They will certainly give Aston Villa a game, just like they did when they only lost 1-0 at Villa Park in September, despite playing 78 minutes with 10 men.
Villa got a great win over Leeds at Saturday, which kept them in the top half of the table. Dean Smith's side have got games in hand on most of the teams above them but I don't see them being consistent enough to make the European places.
Prediction: 1-1
Lawro's full predictions v DJ and producer Majestic
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Villa could do the league double over the Blades for the first time since the 1993-94 season.
- Sheffield United have won only one of the nine Premier League meetings (D2, L6).
Sheffield United
- Sheffield United have lost four successive league matches, failing to score in the last three.
- They are the first English team in history to lose as many as 21 of their opening 26 top-flight fixtures in a season.
- The Blades have lost 10 home league games this season. Only once have they lost more: 11 in 2010-11 in the Championship.
- Fourteen of Sheffield United's 21 Premier League defeats this season have been by a single-goal margin - one more would equal the Premier League record.
- Sheffield United have won their past two Premier League games played on a Wednesday.
- Billy Sharp has scored in five of his past eight home appearances in all competitions, including in each of his last three starts at Bramall Lane.
Aston Villa
- Aston Villa are three away games unbeaten in the league, keeping clean sheets in all three (W2, D1).
- Villa have kept an unrivalled eight away clean sheets in the Premier League in 2020-21. A ninth would set a club top-flight record for a single season.
- They didn't concede a goal in 11 of their 12 Premier League wins so far this season.
- Villa have 39 points - more than at this stage in each of their previous four Premier League seasons.
- Dean Smith's side have failed to score more than once in any of their past six league matches but have still amassed 10 points during that period.
- Villa have lost their last three Premier League games played on a Wednesday, all of which came in consecutive weeks between 20 January and 3 February.