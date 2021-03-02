Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chris Basham is one of several Sheffield United defenders currently out injured

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United have no fresh injuries but remain without several key players.

Chris Basham faces another few weeks out with a hamstring injury, while John Egan, Jayden Bogle, Jack O'Connell, Sander Berge and Jack Robinson are also sidelined.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish will miss a third game with a shin problem.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has recovered from the groin strain that hampered him during Saturday's win over Leeds.

Forward Wesley is back in training after a knee injury but is not yet ready to return.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sheffield United's defeat by Liverpool on Sunday means the Blades have now lost four league games in a row.

Their survival hopes are virtually over but I don't expect them to throw in the towel, and they can still cause teams problems.

They will certainly give Aston Villa a game, just like they did when they only lost 1-0 at Villa Park in September, despite playing 78 minutes with 10 men.

Villa got a great win over Leeds at Saturday, which kept them in the top half of the table. Dean Smith's side have got games in hand on most of the teams above them but I don't see them being consistent enough to make the European places.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v DJ and producer Majestic

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Villa could do the league double over the Blades for the first time since the 1993-94 season.

Sheffield United have won only one of the nine Premier League meetings (D2, L6).

Sheffield United

Sheffield United have lost four successive league matches, failing to score in the last three.

They are the first English team in history to lose as many as 21 of their opening 26 top-flight fixtures in a season.

The Blades have lost 10 home league games this season. Only once have they lost more: 11 in 2010-11 in the Championship.

Fourteen of Sheffield United's 21 Premier League defeats this season have been by a single-goal margin - one more would equal the Premier League record.

Sheffield United have won their past two Premier League games played on a Wednesday.

Billy Sharp has scored in five of his past eight home appearances in all competitions, including in each of his last three starts at Bramall Lane.

Aston Villa