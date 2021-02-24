Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Neil Lennon "had to go", says former team-mate Chris Sutton, but should "get the respect he deserves as a Celtic legend". (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has emerged as an early front-runner to replace Lennon with the bookmakers. (Daily Express) external-link

Rangers have been urged to provoke a reaction from hot-headed Antwerp striker Lamkel Ze by former Kilmarnock forward Dieter van Tornhout. (Daily Record) external-link