Hayley Ladd: Manchester United midfielder extends contract

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hayley Ladd
Hayley Ladd made her debut for Wales in 2011

Manchester United midfielder Hayley Ladd has extended her contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 27-year-old Wales international has made 39 appearances for the club since joining from Birmingham City in 2019.

She was voted the club's player of the season in 2019-20.

"We have an exciting time ahead of us and I know that if we continue to put the work in, day in, day out, then we can achieve our goals," she told the club website.external-link

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport