Yaya Sanogo scored 12 goals in 63 league appearances for Toulouse

Huddersfield Town have signed former Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo on a deal until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old was a free agent after leaving French side Toulouse at the end of 2019-20.

He made 11 appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners and has had loan spells at Crystal Palace and Charlton.

"Physically he has a different profile to the strikers we already have in attack," boss Carlos Corberan told the club website. external-link

