Last updated on .From the section European Football

James Maddison has scored six goals in 12 appearances for Leicester in 2021

Leicester will be without James Maddison for the second leg of their Europa League clash with Slavia Prague.

The England midfielder has been in London seeing a specialist about his hip injury that flared up against Aston Villa last weekend.

"We don't believe he needs more surgery," manager Brendan Rodgers said of Maddison, who had an operation on his hip in July.

Leicester will also be without the suspended Kelechi Iheanacho.

"James won't be available. He is in consultation with our doctor and some specialists, we are just trying to see where we're at," Rodgers said.

"We'll look to be pretty flexible, we have other players with other attributes. We've had injuries all season and the beauty of this team and squad is they are quite flexible and they are very adaptable."

James Justin (knee), Ayoze Perez (knee), Dennis Praet (hamstring) and Wesley Fofana (hamstring) also remain out.

The sides drew 0-0 in last week's first leg.