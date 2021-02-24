Last updated on .From the section European Football

Daniel James has scored in each of the last two matches for Manchester United

Youngsters Amad Diallo and Shola Shoretire could make their full debuts as Manchester United host Real Sociedad in the second leg of the Europa League last-32 tie.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said it will be "more or less the same squad as against Newcastle", which his side won 3-1.

"Amad and Shola will be involved, they're in the squad," Solskjaer added.

Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay are out.

Diallo, 18, featured in the first leg of the tie and 17-year-old Shoretire replaced Marcus Rashford in United's Premier League win against Newcastle as they returned to second place.

Solskjaer has also added 19-year-old Northern Ireland international Ethan Galbraith to his Europa League squad.

A number of United's coaching staff remain absent from United's sideline as they undertake periods of self-isolation.

United are all but through to the last 16 after Bruno Fernandes, who was the Europa League's top goal scorer in the 2019/20 season, scored twice and goals from Rashford and Daniel James secured a comfortable 4-0 first leg win in Turin.

The second leg will take place at Old Trafford despite the opening game taking place in Italy, rather than San Sebastian, because of travel restrictions imposed by the Spanish government.

Sociedad returned to winning ways in La Liga with a 4-0 win over Alaves on Sunday to move up to fifth in the league.

The best of the stats