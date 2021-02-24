Dominic McKay "have a very full in-tray" when he arrives at Celtic, says Mark Dodson

Dominic McKay will not leave his role at Scottish Rugby early to join Celtic, says chief executive Mark Dodson.

McKay is to replace Peter Lawwell as Celtic chief executive in July, and the club are now looking for a new manager after Neil Lennon's resignation.

But Dodson expects McKay "to be here for a while" and not to leave early.

"He has a notice period he has to serve here and we need stability in our business too," he said.

"We're going through a restructure process here anyway, and Dom moving to Celtic has given us a chance to look once more at what we're going to do.

"What's happening at Celtic is out of my control and not something I'm utterly familiar with. But I know Dom is going to have a very full in-tray when he gets there."