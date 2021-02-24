Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The unnamed player was 15 at the time of the alleged offence

A 16-year-old player registered at a Premier League club has received a nine-month ban after committing a first anti-doping violation for possession of a growth hormone.

It was alleged the player possessed and used the hormone somatropin, which is banned from all sport.

An independent regulatory panel could not prove the substance was used.

The name of both the player and club have not been released because of the age of the individual involved.

It was not disputed that the pen-type dispenser contained somatropin - prohibited in sport at all times under World Anti-Doping Agency rules - though the player and his parents were found to have initially lied to the Football Association in claiming the pen was the property of a family member.

The hormone was kept in a pen-type dispenser in the player's fridge at a carer's home, however the regulatory commission ruled "on the balance of probabilities" that the player - who had "no anti-doping education at all" - did not intend to breach anti-doping rules.

The nine-month ban begins from the provisional FA suspension on 7 August 2020, lasting until 7 May 2021.