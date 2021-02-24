Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Bongani Zungu was one of five Rangers players who breached Covid-19 rules

Five Rangers players who breached Covid-19 rules have returned to training after their apologies were accepted by manager Steven Gerrard.

Bongani Zungu, Nathan Patterson, Calvin Bassey, Dapo Mebude and Brian Kinnear completed a period of self isolation after attending a party this month.

The group were fined by the club, who were also in dialogue with the Scottish FA and government about the incident.

Rangers say they have ensured "our players understand our expectations".

Mebude is on loan at Queen of the South while Bassey, Patterson and on-loan Amiens player Zungu have featured in the first team this season.

A statement from Gerrard and director of football Ross Wilson on the Rangers website added: "The players involved have been left in no uncertain terms as to the standards that everyone here is expected to adhere to.

"It has been an extremely difficult week for those players following their admission of an error of judgement whilst dealing with the consequences of their actions.

"Our internal discussions were supported by the immediate honesty shown by the players and an appreciation they fell well below the standards we expect at Rangers Football Club, day in and day out.

"The first-team squad players have now returned to Auchenhowie. We are both now satisfied that the players completely understand their obligations to our club and accept with sincerity the strong disciplinary sanctions that we have imposed upon them for letting us all down."