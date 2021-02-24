Europa League: When is the draw for the last 16?
Last updated on .From the section European Football
The draw for the last 16 of the Europa League will take place on Friday, 26 February at 12:00 GMT.
With no seedings, and no restrictions on sides from the same nation facing each other, the draw could produce an all-Premier League clash.
Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal, Leicester and Rangers will all be involved if they come through their last-32 ties this week.
The eight last-16 ties will be played on 11 and 18 March.
The BBC Sport website and app will have live text coverage of the draw.
Remaining sides and last-32 first-leg scores:
Dynamo Kiev 1-1 Club Bruges
Red Star Belgrade 2-2 AC Milan
Krasnodar 2-3 Dinamo Zagreb
Olympiakos 4-2 PSV Eindhoven
Real Sociedad 0-4 Manchester United
Wolfsberger 1-4 Tottenham (second leg played on Wednesday 24 February)
Slavia Prague 0-0 Leicester
Braga 0-2 Roma
Young Boys 4-3 Bayer Leverkusen
Benfica 1-1 Arsenal
Red Bull Salzburg 0-2 Villarreal
Granada 2-0 Napoli
Lille 1-2 Ajax
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
Molde 3-3 Hoffenheim
Royal Antwerp 3-4 Rangers
