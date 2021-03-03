Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool20:15ChelseaChelsea
Venue: Anfield

Liverpool v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool utility man Fabinho
Fabinho has missed Liverpool's past four league matches since suffering a muscle injury in last month's defeat by Manchester City

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will return, having missed out on Saturday due to compassionate leave.

Fabinho is also likely to be in the squad after recovering from a muscle injury, while Diogo Jota will be included if he can overcome illness.

Chelsea are assessing top scorer Tammy Abraham, who suffered a minor ankle injury in training on Tuesday.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is fit despite suffering a thigh problem at the weekend but Thiago Silva remains out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea don't concede many goals but they don't score many either.

Their new manager Thomas Tuchel has kind of done steps one and two, which were to tighten them up at the back and stop conceding. Now he has got to work out step three, which is make them more of a goal threat.

Liverpool got back to winning ways at Sheffield United on Sunday but this is a much bigger test. I think they will be quite happy with a point.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v DJ and producer Majestic

Jurgen Klopp has lost just twice to sides coached by Thomas Tuchel, winning nine and drawing three

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Liverpool could win five successive league games against Chelsea for the first time since 1972-74.
  • Chelsea have won just once in the past 12 league meetings, drawing five and losing six.
  • The Blues have lost 23 Premier League fixtures versus the Reds, more than against any other opponent.

Liverpool

  • Liverpool have lost four consecutive Premier League home games, as many as in their first 100 under Jurgen Klopp.
  • The Reds could lose five competitive matches in a row at Anfield for the first time in their history.
  • Their most recent home league victory was 2-1 against Tottenham on 16 December.
  • Liverpool's solitary goal in five games at Anfield was a Mohamed Salah penalty in last month's 4-1 defeat by Manchester City.
  • They have scored just one first-half goal in their past 11 Premier League fixtures.
  • Only Newcastle, Southampton and Sheffield United have lost more games in 2021 than Liverpool's tally of six.
  • Jurgen Klopp is unbeaten in his five home league matches against Chelsea, winning two and drawing three.

Chelsea

  • Thomas Tuchel is unbeaten in his first nine matches as Chelsea boss in all competitions, winning six and drawing three.
  • There have been 12 goals scored during Tuchel's reign, 10 by the Blues and two by their opponents.
  • Only leaders Manchester City have accrued more points than Chelsea's tally of 15 since Tuchel's arrival.
  • He is winless in all seven away matches against his German compatriot Klopp, drawing two and losing five.
  • Only Antonio Rudiger, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mateo Kovacic have appeared in all nine matches under Tuchel.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City27205256173965
2Man Utd26148453322150
3Leicester26154745301549
4West Ham2613674031945
5Chelsea26128641251644
6Liverpool26127747341343
7Everton2513483833543
8Tottenham25116841271439
9Aston Villa24123938261239
10Arsenal26114113427737
11Leeds26112134344-135
12Wolves2797112837-934
13Crystal Palace2696112943-1433
14Southampton2686123144-1330
15Burnley2677121834-1628
16Brighton26511102633-726
17Newcastle2675142744-1726
18Fulham26411112132-1123
19West Brom2638152055-3517
20Sheff Utd2632211543-2811
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC