Liverpool v Chelsea

Fabinho has missed Liverpool's past four league matches since suffering a muscle injury in last month's defeat by Manchester City

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will return, having missed out on Saturday due to compassionate leave.

Fabinho is also likely to be in the squad after recovering from a muscle injury, while Diogo Jota will be included if he can overcome illness.

Chelsea are assessing top scorer Tammy Abraham, who suffered a minor ankle injury in training on Tuesday.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is fit despite suffering a thigh problem at the weekend but Thiago Silva remains out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea don't concede many goals but they don't score many either.

Their new manager Thomas Tuchel has kind of done steps one and two, which were to tighten them up at the back and stop conceding. Now he has got to work out step three, which is make them more of a goal threat.

Liverpool got back to winning ways at Sheffield United on Sunday but this is a much bigger test. I think they will be quite happy with a point.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v DJ and producer Majestic

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool could win five successive league games against Chelsea for the first time since 1972-74.

Chelsea have won just once in the past 12 league meetings, drawing five and losing six.

The Blues have lost 23 Premier League fixtures versus the Reds, more than against any other opponent.

Liverpool

Liverpool have lost four consecutive Premier League home games, as many as in their first 100 under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds could lose five competitive matches in a row at Anfield for the first time in their history.

Their most recent home league victory was 2-1 against Tottenham on 16 December.

Liverpool's solitary goal in five games at Anfield was a Mohamed Salah penalty in last month's 4-1 defeat by Manchester City.

They have scored just one first-half goal in their past 11 Premier League fixtures.

Only Newcastle, Southampton and Sheffield United have lost more games in 2021 than Liverpool's tally of six.

Jurgen Klopp is unbeaten in his five home league matches against Chelsea, winning two and drawing three.

Chelsea