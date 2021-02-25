Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Penybont will be away to Newtown when the Cymru Premier resumes on Wednesday, 3 March

Cymru Premier clubs will be permitted to make five substitutions per game when the season restarts.

Fifa chose to extend the use of the rule, introduced because of the Covid-19 pandemic, until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The Football Association of Wales' National Leagues Board has approved the use of the rule until the end of the current campaign.

Welsh football's top flight was suspended in December after its elite status was rescinded amid efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.