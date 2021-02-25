Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Amy Irons was on the receiving end of her heaviest defeat of the season in last weekend's Sportscene Predictions - can she get back on track?
This time, The Nine presenter takes on former Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton in forecasting the results of Saturday's four Scottish Premiership matches.
|Amy
|Leanne
|Celtic v Aberdeen
|1-0
|1-0
|Hibernian v Motherwell
|2-0
|3-0
|Kilmarnock v Dundee Utd
|1-1
|1-2
|St Mirren v Ross County
|2-1
|1-1
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Celtic v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Leanne's prediction: 1-0
Hibernian v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-0
Leanne's prediction: 3-0
Kilmarnock v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Leanne's prediction: 1-2
St Mirren v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Leanne's prediction: 1-1
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Stuart Kettlewell
|110
|Chick Young
|110
|Andy Halliday
|90
|Allan Preston
|80
|Stuart Cosgrove
|70
|Derek Ferguson
|70
|Chris Iwelumo
|70 & 40
|Julie Fleeting
|60 & 60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Gary Holt
|50
|Michael Stewart
|50 & 30
|Pat Bonner
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Gary Caldwell
|40
|Billy Dodds
|40
|Richard Foster
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|30
|James McFadden
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Chris Burke
|20
|Richard Gordon
|20
|Peter Lovenkrands
|20
|Steven Pressley
|10
|Shelley Kerr
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1,360
|Pundits
|1,370
|Amy v Pundits
|P28
|W9
|D8
|L11