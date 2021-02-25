Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Irons' Scottish Premiership predictions

Amy Irons was on the receiving end of her heaviest defeat of the season in last weekend's Sportscene Predictions - can she get back on track?

This time, The Nine presenter takes on former Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton in forecasting the results of Saturday's four Scottish Premiership matches.

AmyLeanne
Celtic v Aberdeen1-01-0
Hibernian v Motherwell2-03-0
Kilmarnock v Dundee Utd1-11-2
St Mirren v Ross County2-11-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Celtic v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Leanne's prediction: 1-0

Hibernian v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Leanne's prediction: 3-0

Kilmarnock v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Leanne's prediction: 1-2

St Mirren v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Leanne's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Stuart Kettlewell110
Chick Young110
Andy Halliday90
Allan Preston80
Stuart Cosgrove70
Derek Ferguson70
Chris Iwelumo70 & 40
Julie Fleeting60 & 60
Shaun Maloney60
Gary Holt50
Michael Stewart50 & 30
Pat Bonner50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40
Gary Caldwell40
Billy Dodds40
Richard Foster30
Marvin Bartley30
James McFadden30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Chris Burke20
Richard Gordon20
Peter Lovenkrands20
Steven Pressley10
Shelley Kerr10
Total scores
Amy1,360
Pundits1,370
Amy v Pundits
P28W9D8L11

