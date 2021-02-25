Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers made through to the Europa League last-16 stage for successive seasons after a chaotic 9-5 aggregate win over Royal Antwerp

Sixteen teams remain in the Europa League, the draw is entirely unseeded, and the calibre has been ratcheted up significantly.

The reward for Rangers after their exhilarating last-32 victory over Royal Antwerp could be ties against the likes of Ajax, Arsenal or Manchester United.

Steven Gerrard's side will find out who they will face at 12:00 GMT on Friday, with the ties taking place on 11 and 18 March.

Who could they come up against? And what does it mean for finances and for Scotland's co-efficient.

Who could they face?

After Thursday's chaos came to its conclusion, former Ibrox forward Peter Lovenkrands told Sportsound he "would love Rangers to get an English team, to see where the two leagues are against each other".

Lovenkrands may well get his wish. Premier League teams take up three of the 16 spots available, as Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United all lurk in the wings.

Possible ties against the likes of Ajax, Roma and AC Milan will also undoubtedly pose tough tests for Gerrard's side, but a couple of upsets in the last 32 has opened up the possibility of gaining a more favourable tie. On paper, at least.

La Liga side Granada overcame Italian giants Napoli to secure passage to the last 16, whereas Norwegian outfit Molde and Swiss side Young Boys saw off Bundesliga clubs Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen respectively.

Potential pairings with Slavia Prague, who dispatched Leicester City, and Dinamo Zagreb may also look favourable on the eye. But, at this stage of the competition, there really is no easy draw.

What is progress worth to Rangers?

Since reaching the group stage, Rangers have accumulated over £4.5m in European prize money.

More than £3m of that was secured through earning enough points to finish top of their group. A further £430,000 was pocketed for making to the last-32, with another £950,000 coming for reaching the last-16 for the second consecutive year.

With the Ibrox club needing fresh investment of £23.2m by the end of next season, any additional revenue will be gratefully received.

And what about the co-efficient?

Rangers' win on Thursday means Scotland still sit 11th in Uefa's rankings, a spot which would likely earn a direct place in the 2022-23 Champions League group stage for next season's Premiership winners.

Heading into the last-16 stage, it still appears to be a straight shootout between Ukraine and Scotland for that coveted position.

The bad news for Scotland is that Ukraine still have two representatives remaining in the competition, after Dinamo Kiev scored late to eliminate Club Brugge.

That leaves them and Shakhtar Donetsk, who overcame Maccabi Tel-Aviv. What price a coefficient showdown between Rangers and one of that duo in the next round?