Alisson was voted Fifa Best Men's Goalkeeper in 2019

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker's father, Jose Agostinho Becker, has died aged 57 in Brazil.

Local police inspector Doroteo Machado Filho said Becker drowned at a dam near his holiday home in Lavras do Sul.

Liverpool said they are "deeply saddened" by the death and asked for privacy for Alisson and his family.

"The thoughts of everybody at the club are with Alisson and the Becker family at this incredibly sad and difficult time," the Premier League club tweeted.

Alisson's former club Internacional, as well as fellow Brazilian club Fluminense, where his brother Muriel plays, have also expressed their sadness.

Alisson's Liverpool team-mates Adrian and Virgil van Dijk both expressed their support on Instagram, the former writing: "We are all with you hermano."

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea also posted his condolences.