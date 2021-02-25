Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Marcus McGuane picked up his injury against Bristol Rovers on 23 January

Oxford United midfielder Marcus McGuane will miss the rest of the League One season after a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury.

The on-loan Nottingham Forest player, 22, has had a recurrence of the issue and will be out for a further 12 weeks.

Former Arsenal and Barcelona man McGuane has made 21 appearances for Oxford in all competitions this season.

"We are gutted for Marcus because he had been doing so well for us," said U's boss Karl Robinson.

In 2018 McGuane became the first Englishman to play for Barcelona since Gary Lineker after making a substitute appearance against Espanyol in the Catalan Super Cup.