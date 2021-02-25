Robbie Willmott (left) scored for the first time in almost two years in the win at Colchester United on Tuesday

Robbie Willmott says his career has been reinvigorated since joining Exeter City on loan from Newport County.

The 30-year-old winger moved between the League Two clubs just before the transfer deadline and has scored and had an assist in three appearances.

"At the moment Exeter's been an amazing place for me," Willmott told BBC Sport.

"I'm a lot happier, I'm playing, I'm scoring, I'm assisting, so I've found a real new confidence in myself and I can only put that down to being at Exeter."

Willmott's second spell at Newport looks to be coming to an end in the summer with his contract due to expire.

The former Cambridge United and Luton Town player is hopeful he can put himself in the shop window with good performances at St James Park.

"I feel like I've got a real freedom to go and express myself and play how I want to play," he added.

"It was tough at times at Newport, I played out of position a lot, but I was willing to do that, so I was playing in defensive roles.

"People look at me as a winger and say 'he hasn't scored in however many games', but unfortunately I was either playing in defensive midfield or as a wing-back or as a right-back or left-back, so it was hard to score.

"When I was given the opportunities to play wide I think I got a fair few assists for Newport.

"I'm out of contract in the summer so I need to get as much interest as possible but I also want to do as well as I can for Exeter.

"I want to repay the gaffer for taking a chance on me the day before deadline day and help the team get as far up the table as possible."