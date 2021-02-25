Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The chances of this season's Scottish champions qualifying automatically for next season's Champions League group stage remains on a knife edge despite Rangers' 5-2 win over Royal Antwerp after a win for Shakhtar Donetsk and draw for Ukrainian rivals Dynamo Kiev. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard hinted that striker Alfredo Morelos, who starred in Thursday's 5-2 win over Royal Antwerp, enjoys the Europa League so much because of potential suitors watching his performances. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Steven Gerrard hailed Alfredo Morelos as "unplayable" after the Colombia striker inspired Rangers to victory over Royal Antwerp and a place in Friday's Europa League last-16 draw. (The Scotsman) external-link

Winger Ryan Kent, who scored in Rangers' 5-2 win over Royal Antwerp, has revealed he wants to go all the way in the competition and believes Steven Gerrard's side can take on any opponent. (The National) external-link

Manager Steven Gerrard thinks Rangers will be punching well above their weight if they land English Premier League opposition in the draw for the Europa League on Friday. (The Herald) external-link

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic revealed he passed up the chance for a second penalty double against Royal Antwerp to let substitute striker Cedric Itten boost his confidence. (The Herald) external-link

Former Celtic manager Gordon Strachan believes Neil Lennon's legacy at the club will not be compromised by this week's resignation after a disappointing season and that he will eventually be remembered as fondly as the late Tommy Burns. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

John Kennedy says he has put personal ambition aside and is "doing the right thing" after stepping up from assistant to caretaker manager following Neil Lennon's resignation as Celtic manager. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross thinks Josh Doig deserves a fresh contract, despite his present deal running until 2023, because the 18-year-old left-back has become a first-team regular this season. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link