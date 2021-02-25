Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Port Talbot Town Ladies are one of nine teams who play in the Welsh Premier Women's League

The Welsh Premier Women's League (WPWL) will resume in March after having its elite status reinstated.

Aberystwyth will host Briton Ferry Llansawel on Sunday, 7 March to restart the competition.

Full rounds of fixtures are scheduled for the following two Sundays with Cardiff Met hoping to hold on to top spot.

Wales' domestic leagues have been on hold since 22 December because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement external-link league organisers said: "The timing of the announcement means that we can restart with confidence that the league programme shall be completed this season, making use of the extension of the league to May 30th as agreed by clubs at the AGM.

"Clubs were consulted over the last couple of days and their feedback has helped to shape the revised fixture programme."

The men's Cymru Premier has also been given the go-ahead to resume.