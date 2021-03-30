Scottish Championship
Raith RoversRaith Rovers19:05DunfermlineDunfermline
Venue: Stark's Park, Scotland

Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 14Musonda
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3MacDonald
  • 12Matthews
  • 8Hendry
  • 13Spencer
  • 10Vaughan
  • 21Kennedy
  • 32Gullan

Substitutes

  • 7Armstrong
  • 9Duku
  • 11Abraham
  • 17Thomson
  • 18Tait
  • 23Ugwu
  • 26King

Dunfermline

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 2Comrie
  • 22Mayo
  • 5Murray
  • 3Edwards
  • 25Banks
  • 8Henderson
  • 24McInroy
  • 21Murray
  • 7O'Hara
  • 9Wighton

Substitutes

  • 6MacDonald
  • 10McManus
  • 14McCann
  • 15Wilson
  • 18Allan
  • 20Gill
  • 23Thomas
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts22144450242646
2Raith Rovers219663426833
3Dundee219664037333
4Dunfermline208662923630
5Inverness CT227962823530
6Queen of Sth2293103644-830
7Ayr226882827126
8Morton226791927-825
9Arbroath2257101727-1022
10Alloa2246122649-2318
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport