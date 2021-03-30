Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1MacDonald
- 2Tumilty
- 14Musonda
- 6Benedictus
- 3MacDonald
- 12Matthews
- 8Hendry
- 13Spencer
- 10Vaughan
- 21Kennedy
- 32Gullan
Substitutes
- 7Armstrong
- 9Duku
- 11Abraham
- 17Thomson
- 18Tait
- 23Ugwu
- 26King
Dunfermline
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fon Williams
- 2Comrie
- 22Mayo
- 5Murray
- 3Edwards
- 25Banks
- 8Henderson
- 24McInroy
- 21Murray
- 7O'Hara
- 9Wighton
Substitutes
- 6MacDonald
- 10McManus
- 14McCann
- 15Wilson
- 18Allan
- 20Gill
- 23Thomas
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match report to follow.