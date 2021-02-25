Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham were relegated from the Football League in 2008, ending an 87-year stay

Wrexham's players will share a £250,000 bonus from new owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney if they win promotion from the National League this season.

The Hollywood actors have also agreed a cash incentive for match results.

Players will receive £200 for each win and £50 for a draw, but only as long as they remain in the play-offs - with Wrexham currently in the last spot.

"We are thankful for the incentive being put to us from Rob and Ryan," Wrexham captain Shaun Pearson said.

"We believe as a group we have an opportunity to get into the play-offs and hopefully achieve what everybody involved in the club wants - a return to the Football League.

"The takeover has brought exciting times for the whole club, the town and the community and we want to bring more excitement through our achievements on the pitch too."

Wrexham are currently seventh in the National League, occupying the last play-off place, and host struggling Wealdstone on Saturday.

The club enjoyed 87 years in the Football League before being relegated in the 2007-08 season.

Deadpool star Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney completed their takeover of the north Wales club on 9 February, investing an immediate £2m.

'We're at the start of this journey'

One of the pair's first acts was to offer to make up any lost wages that players or staff had suffered while on furlough.

Wrexham executive director Humphrey Ker said: "Rob and Ryan wanted to recognise the players' confidence that they can reach this season's play-offs and provide an added financial incentive to achieve this.

"There was no obligation to address this, but it felt like the right thing to do in order to support the existing playing squad who are all playing for their futures at the club.

"With the transfer window shut, we all need to get behind this group of players and Rob and Ryan wanted to be at the forefront, demonstrating their support.

"We have talked already about next season and the recruitment of new players. The current players are in the best place to stake their own claim to be part of the club's journey.

"There won't be any contract discussions with the existing senior squad until the end of the season, which is another reason we thought it was right to put the incentive scheme in place for the current players."