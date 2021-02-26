Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Kristian O'Leary made more than 300 appearances for Swansea during his playing career

Kristian O'Leary has returned to Swansea City as coach of the under-23 side, leaving his post as manager of Cymru Premier side Carmarthen Town.

The 43-year-old came through the youth ranks at the Championship side, making his senior debut in the 1995-96 season.

The midfielder or defender went on to captain Swansea before leaving in 2010.

O'Leary's arrival back at the Liberty Stadium will allow Jon Grey to fully focus on his role of head of academy coaching.

Anthony Wright will be O'Leary's assistant, with former Bristol Rovers and Newport County defender Byron Anthony coming in to work with the under-18s.

O'Leary previously worked with Swansea's development squad, before a spell as first-team coach under former boss Garry Monk.

In a further addition to the academy structure, former Wales international Neil Roberts has taken up a position overseeing national recruitment for ages 16-21.

Swansea City's academy director Mark Allen said: "I'm delighted to welcome Kris, Byron and Neil to the academy, with all three bringing valuable experience to an already talented group of staff.

"Allowing Jon Grey to now fully focus on the head of academy coaching role is vital to the future development of the coaching curriculum, and I'm also pleased for Anthony Wright who will be assisting Kris in the under-23s."