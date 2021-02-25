Oriol Romeu: Injured Southampton midfielder to miss rest of season
Last updated on .From the section Southampton
Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu will miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury which will need surgery.
The Spaniard, 29, came off with the problem during the closing stages of the 3-0 defeat at Leeds on Tuesday.
"He has a fracture on his ankle - it will take a minimum of three months until he is back" said Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.
Southampton have several players out, including on-loan forward Takumi Minamino, who has a hamstring issue.
Defender Kyle Walker-Peters, midfielder Ibrahima Diallo and forward Theo Walcott will also miss Monday's Premier League match against Everton.
