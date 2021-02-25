Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Oriol Romeu joined Southampton from Chelsea in 2015

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu will miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury which will need surgery.

The Spaniard, 29, came off with the problem during the closing stages of the 3-0 defeat at Leeds on Tuesday.

"He has a fracture on his ankle - it will take a minimum of three months until he is back" said Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Southampton have several players out, including on-loan forward Takumi Minamino, who has a hamstring issue.

Defender Kyle Walker-Peters, midfielder Ibrahima Diallo and forward Theo Walcott will also miss Monday's Premier League match against Everton.