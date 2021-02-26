Colin Nixon's Dundela are scheduled to meet his old club Glentoran in the Irish Cup in May

The Northern Ireland Football League has said it is looking at ways in which it can help Championship and Premier Intermediate clubs prepare for the Irish Cup.

It was announced on Friday that the competition will start, and be played to a conclusion, in May.

Teams in the second and third tiers of the Irish League will not have played a league match in over a year by then.

"It's a difficult one for us," said NIFL chairman Gerard Lawlor.

"If we can help our member clubs in their preparations for the Irish Cup, and if the Government allows it, then we will obviously do everything we can to arrange something to help them prepare, but it really is down to the clubs and the Irish FA on that one."

Managers of some Championship clubs have suggested that they may not play in the Irish Cup as it would be unrealistic to expect their players to be ready to play having been out of action due to the Covid-19 restrictions for so long.

NIFL interim managing director Stephen Mills said it was up to individual clubs as to whether they took part in the Irish Cup, but added that his organisation would help them in any way they can.

"We had conversations last month with our Championship and Premier Intermediate League management committees about looking at potential alternative NIFL cups to support their return," he explained.

"Most of them are very clear that they just want to get back playing, but there are factors they will have to consider in terms of when they do come back.

"There are a number of clubs who have players on furlough so there is a financial implication. I think it really will be up to individual clubs in how they approach what the confirmed position is for the Irish Cup.

"If there is a way we can support our member clubs in that return we would look at that. It is worth further discussions and we will have that at board level on Monday.

"My personal position on that would be that it may not be feasible for us to do something meaningful, it might be better to allow the clubs to come back and do a short pre-season then arrange some friendlies amongst themselves, but again if we can support that we will certainly look at it."