Stuart Moore spent two years at MK Dons between August 2018 and July 2020

Blackpool have signed goalkeeper Stuart Moore on a deal until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old made seven appearances for National League side Wealdstone earlier this campaign.

Moore started his career with Reading but never played for the Royals.

"The goalkeeping department is an area we've been looking to strengthen and we feel Stuart will be a valuable addition," boss Neil Critchley told the club website. external-link

