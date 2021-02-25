Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Peter Lorimer made his debut for Leeds aged just 15 in 1962

Leeds United's all-time record goalscorer Peter Lorimer is "battling a long-term illness" in a hospice, the club have announced.

The 74-year-old former Scotland international scored 238 goals in 705 appearances for Leeds over two spells spanning 23 years.

He won two league titles, the FA Cup and League Cup with Leeds under legendary manager Don Revie.

In a statement, Leeds asked for privacy for Lorimer's wife Sue and family.

The Premier League side also thanked "fans across the world for their wonderful messages of support".