Jake Wright has been training with Mansfield since January

Mansfield Town have signed defender Jake Wright until the end of May.

The 34-year-old former Sheffield United and Bolton Wanderers player was a free agent after leaving National League North side Hereford.

Wright, who has also had spells at Brighton, Oxford United and Crawley Town, has played more than 450 games.

"He has bags of experience and he's up to speed with everything we've been doing in training," said League Two side Mansfield's manager Nigel Clough.

"He is very much a defender; he likes tackling, heading, kicking. He has competed well in training and has not looked out of place at all."

