Livingston v St Johnstone preview

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

'I'll make sure I'm behind Efe'

Scottish League Cup: Livingston v St Johnstone Venue: Hampden Date: Sunday, 28 February Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

One manager is going to land a trophy in his debut season as Livingston and St Johnstone meet at Hampden on Sunday in the Scottish League Cup final.

Callum Davidson replaced Tommy Wright at McDiarmid Park last summer, while David Martindale took over the reins at Livingston in late November.

Livi sit fifth in the Premiership, seven points ahead of Saints in eighth.

The contest marks the end of Celtic's recent domination, following four successive domestic clean sweeps.

Livingston have been to the final once before, lifting their only piece of major silverware in 2004.

St Johnstone have been runners-up twice, losing to Celtic in 1969 and Rangers in 1998.

Livingston won the first two Premiership meetings this season but the Perth club ended Livi's 14-match unbeaten run with a 2-1 success in West Lothian earlier this month.

St Johnstone, formed in 1884 - 111 years before Livingston - also have one major honour to their name and current trio David Wotherspoon, Stevie May and Michael O'Halloran all played in the Scottish Cup final triumph of 2014.

Team news

Livingston duo Scott Robinson and Marvin Bartley are expected to be fit after missing last weekend's draw with St Mirren and defender Jack Fitzwater is back from suspension.

Wotherspoon has recovered from a groin problem but fellow midfielder Murray Davidson, who missed the 2014 Scottish Cup final through injury, is rated 50-50 as he bids to recover from a calf injury that has kept him out of the last three games.

The road to Hampden

St Johnstone topped their group ahead of Dundee United, beating Peterhead, Brechin City and Kelty Hearts.

Saints then came from behind to win at Motherwell and came through extra-time and penalties to edge out Dunfermline.

Callum Davidson's side endured a torrid opening half hour against Hibernian at Hampden but hit back to enjoy a terrific 3-0 victory in the semi-final.

Livingston picked up maximum points against group rivals Alloa Athletic, Airdrieonians, Stenhousemuir and Edinburgh City.

The Martindale era began with a 4-0 win over Ayr United, while Ross County were beaten 2-0 in the last eight.

Scott Robinson scored the only goal in a tense semi-final with St Mirren.

What are the managers saying?

Livingston's David Martindale: "Nobody remembers the cup losers so I don't want minds to go down that route. We are just focused on trying to lift the trophy.

"It's not going to do anything for David Martindale but I'd be over the moon for the people at the club more so than myself, and the players in the changing room. I'm not really bothered too much about myself."

St Johnstone's Callum Davidson: "I will probably have 11 guys who like me and eight guys who hate me, that's just part of my job, I have to get on with it.

"I just hope that the ones who are not playing realise there are five substitutes and there's every chance they will all get on and play a massive part in trying to win a major trophy."