Liverpool were beaten by Everton at Anfield for the first time since 1999 on Saturday

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he does not believe his squad requires a "massive rebuild" this summer.

Four successive top-flight defeats have left the defending Premier League champions in sixth place, 19 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Twelve members of Klopp's squad are aged 28 or over, including nine of their regular first-team players.

"I don't think it is time for a massive rebuild like how I understand it," German coach Klopp, 53, said.

"The squad of this year didn't have the chance to play together one time really. I think it would make sense to have a look at that [problem] but on top of that, of course little readjustments will happen.

"Reacting on the situation but planning at the same time for the future and all these kinds of things. I am not sure we can do that in the summer but that is what we will try."

Liverpool have won just twice in their past 11 league games and were knocked out in the fourth round of both the FA Cup and League Cup. The Reds are, however, in control of their Champions League last-16 tie against RB Leipzig after a 2-0 first-leg win away from home.

Captain Jordan Henderson became the latest player to join the Reds' considerable injury list after he was ruled out for up to 10 weeks after a groin operation.

Speaking on Friday, before his side's trip to Sheffield United on Sunday (19:15 GMT), Klopp said sealing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification this term - despite their injury problems - would be a "big" achievement.

"It is all about results," added Klopp. "The table doesn't lie. Never. That is completely fine. We know that performance-wise we are not that far away, but results-wise we are.

"That is what we have to change and for all the different reasons that it was a difficult season so far for us.

"We try with all we have to sort it and while you try and sort one problem another problem occurs. That is in a season when it is not going perfect, obviously."