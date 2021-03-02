Last updated on .From the section Irish

Adam Lecky's hat-trick lifted Crusaders into third place in the Irish Premiership as the north Belfast side beat 10-man Larne 3-0 at Inver Park.

Lecky broke the deadlock nine minutes into the second half when he beat Conor Devlin at the second attempt.

Lecky then wrapped up the three points with further strikes on 69 and 77.

Larne played the majority of the game with 10 men after Fuad Sule was shown a first-half red card following an off-the-ball clash with Declan Caddell.

The result leaves Cliftonville in third place, six points off leaders Linfield, with Larne in fourth, ahead of Cliftonville on goal difference.

After a quiet opening 20 minutes, Crusaders sprung into life when Paul Heatley picked up the ball in a dangerous area, cutting inside before curling his right-footed effort onto the woodwork.

Then, on the half-hour mark, Larne were dealt a major blow when they were reduced to 10 men with Sule given his marching orders by referee Raymond Crangle after appearing to thrust his head in the direction of Crues captain Declan Caddell.

After consulting with his assistant referee, Crangle showed a yellow before quickly flashing a red in Sule's direction while handing a Caddell a yellow for his part in the incident.

Despite that setback, it was Larne who had the chance to open the scoring soon after that when Ronan Hale spurned a chance from close-range before Crusaders ended the half in the ascendancy with Philip Lowry's near-post flick producing a sharp save from Conor Devlin from the away side's corner.

However, Crusaders made their numerical advantage count following the break as Lecky opened the scoring, the striker sweeping home at the second attempt after seeing his initial header kept out from Jordan Forsythe's cross.

Lecky then established a telling partnership with Heatley to put the game to bed. First, Heatley squared the ball back for Lecky to double the lead with a composed finish.

Heatley was the provider once more as his drilled pass found Lecky arriving at the far post as the former Ballymena United man completed his hat-trick to wrap up an important win for Stephen Baxter's side.