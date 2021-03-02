Last updated on .From the section Irish

O'Sullivan scored twice and missed a penalty as Warrenpoint recovered from an early setback to claim a convincing win

Alan O'Sullivan scored twice as Warrenpoint Town came from a goal behind to beat 10-man Dungannon Swifts 4-1 at Milltown.

Ben Gallagher's header put the Swifts ahead in the first minute only for O'Sullivan to level from the spot.

O'Sullivan then missed a penalty before Daniel Byrne made it 2-1.

Adam Evans netted Point's third before O'Sullivan bagged the fourth, with Dungannon reduced to 10 men when Terry Devlin was sent off.

Searching for a first win under interim boss Dixie Robinson, the Swifts stormed into an early lead when Ben Gallagher headed Ethan McGee's cross past Andrew Coleman.

Dungannon came close to a second when Rhyss Campbell's curling effort crashed off the crossbar and the visitors were made to pay when O'Sullivan won a penalty after James Convie's foul on Brandon Doyle.

However, while O'Sullivan looked nerveless from the spot the first time around, the striker failed to convert from 12 yards less than 10 minutes later when Conner Byrne produced a fine save after O'Sullivan had been fouled by McGee.

Byrne's joy was short-lived, however, as his namesake Daniel Byrne nodding Point into the lead with a close-range header.

Adam Evans added a spectacular third when he successfully executed an overhead kick to give the hosts a two-goal cushion - the second time Warrenpoint have scored with an acrobatic finish against the Swifts this season after Thomas Maguire's effort in February's encounter at Milltown.

O'Sullivan rubbed salt into the Swifts wounds when he converted Kealan Dillon's corner for Warrenpoint's fourth, while Dungannon's misery was compounded when youngster Terry Devlin was sent off for a second bookable offence.