Brentford P-P Rotherham United: Positive Covid-19 results at Millers force postponement

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Brentford Community Stadium
Brentford and Rotherham will now face each other at the Community Stadium at the end of April

Brentford's Championship fixture against Rotherham United on Saturday has been postponed after positive Covid-19 tests at the Millers.

Players and staff affected will be required to self-isolate in line with government and EFL guidance.

Rotherham are monitoring the extent of the outbreak and their trip to Luton on Tuesday is still set to take place.

The match at Brentford's Community Stadium has been rearranged for Tuesday, 27 April at 19:00 BST.

Rotherham have closed their Roundwood training ground and the circumstances surrounding the postponement will be subject to an EFL investigation.

It is the second time this season that Rotherham have recorded a Covid-19 outbreak at the club. They had to postpone fixtures against Derby County and Middlesbrough in December following a number of positive tests.

The latest outbreak comes after the most recent set of EFL testing figures, released on Tuesday, recorded the lowest number of positive cases since twice-weekly testing began at all 72 clubs in early January.

Only two positive cases were returned from 5,856 players and club staff who were tested between 22 and 28 February.

Since those figures were confirmed, Rotherham beat Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Wednesday.

The Millers are third from bottom, three points adrift of safety, while Brentford are second but only above third-placed Watford on goal difference after losing at leaders Norwich City on Wednesday.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th March 2021

  • WatfordWatford12:30Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
  • BarnsleyBarnsley15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
  • Bristol CityBristol City15:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
  • CoventryCoventry City15:00DerbyDerby County
  • MillwallMillwall15:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
  • NorwichNorwich City15:00LutonLuton Town
  • PrestonPreston North End15:00BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
  • ReadingReading15:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
  • StokeStoke City15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
  • SwanseaSwansea City15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich34227548252373
2Brentford34189761362563
3Watford34189745242163
4Swansea32188641231862
5Reading34176114637957
6Bournemouth341510949331655
7Barnsley33166114137454
8Cardiff341581153351853
9Middlesbrough34148124036450
10Millwall34101683431346
11Stoke341112113939045
12Bristol City34143173646-1045
13Luton33128132837-944
14Preston34134173844-643
15Blackburn33117154639740
16Nottm Forest341010142833-540
17QPR321010123239-740
18Derby33108152537-1238
19Huddersfield34107173951-1237
20Coventry34811153146-1535
21Birmingham34811152642-1635
22Rotherham3295183543-832
23Sheff Wed3397172440-1628
24Wycombe3358202355-3223
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport