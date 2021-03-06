Championship
WatfordWatford12:30Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
Venue: Vicarage Road, England

Watford v Nottingham Forest

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Bachmann
  • 21Femenía
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 31Sierralta
  • 11Masina
  • 10João Pedro
  • 19Hughes
  • 7Zinckernagel
  • 23Sarr
  • 18Gray
  • 12Sema

Substitutes

  • 3Ngakia
  • 6Wilmot
  • 15Cathcart
  • 22Success
  • 25Perica
  • 28C Sánchez
  • 32Navarro
  • 33Elliot
  • 44Hungbo

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Samba
  • 2Christie
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 4Worrall
  • 13Bong
  • 37Garner
  • 22Yates
  • 28Knockaert
  • 27Krovinovic
  • 15Freeman
  • 25Murray

Substitutes

  • 6Mbe Soh
  • 8Colback
  • 11Ameobi
  • 12Smith
  • 16Jenkinson
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 23Lolley
  • 24Blackett
  • 33Taylor
Referee:
Jonathan Moss

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich34227548252373
2Brentford34189761362563
3Watford34189745242163
4Swansea32188641231862
5Reading34176114637957
6Bournemouth341510949331655
7Cardiff351591153351854
8Barnsley33166114137454
9Middlesbrough34148124036450
10Millwall34101683431346
11Stoke341112113939045
12Bristol City34143173646-1045
13Luton33128132837-944
14Preston34134173844-643
15Blackburn33117154639740
16Nottm Forest341010142833-540
17QPR321010123239-740
18Huddersfield35108173951-1238
19Derby33108152537-1238
20Coventry34811153146-1535
21Birmingham34811152642-1635
22Rotherham3295183543-832
23Sheff Wed3397172440-1628
24Wycombe3358202355-3223
View full Championship table

