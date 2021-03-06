League Two
CambridgeCambridge United15:00WalsallWalsall
Venue: Abbey Stadium

Cambridge United v Walsall

Cambridge United v Walsall

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham31168741261556
2Cambridge331671048301855
3Forest Green31159743321154
4Tranmere3116694437754
5Morecambe32157104443152
6Bolton32148104140150
7Salford311310840251549
8Newport3113993832648
9Exeter301211751371447
10Bradford30137103532346
11Harrogate32136133637-145
12Carlisle28134113932743
13Leyton Orient31126133734342
14Crawley30118114140141
15Walsall3181493640-438
16Stevenage33814112731-438
17Oldham31115154956-738
18Scunthorpe30122163239-738
19Mansfield31813103841-337
20Colchester31812113343-1036
21Port Vale3297164146-534
22Southend3277182147-2628
23Barrow3068163341-826
24Grimsby3066182249-2724
View full League Two table

